Telugu actor Kartikeya to play hero in two upcoming films

The actor will play the lead role in debutant Koushik Pegallapati’s ‘Chaavu Kaburu Challaga’ and in a new untitled project.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu actor Kartikeya of RX 100 fame has two new films in his kitty right now. Interestingly, both films belong to completely different genres. One film, titled Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is a dark comedy in which the actor will play the character of Basthi Balaraju. The second is an action thriller in which he will play the role of an NIA officer. The project was announced on the actor’s birthday recently.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga went on the floors late last year, with Allu Venkatesh’s daughter Anvitha giving the first clap and Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan directing the first shot. Directed by debutant Koushik Pegallapati, the film is presented by Allu Aravind and bankrolled by Bunny. An interesting first look of the film was released, with the lead actor posing in a checked shirt and lungi, smoking a cigarette atop a mortuary van. Romancing him on screen will be Lavanya Tripathi.

Posting the first look, Kartikeya tweeted: “@GeethaArts A Banner poster lo nenu. Is it happening for real. @Koushik_psk thanku is a small word for what you are giving me. Super proud of playing this crazy #BASTHIBALARAJU. He makes sure u fall in love with him. #CHAAVUKABURUCHALLAGA As always need all ur love.”

.@GeethaArts.A Banner poster lo https://t.co/M7qclXjGCk it happening for real.@Koushik_psk thanku is a small word for what you are giving me.Super proud of playing this crazy #BASTHIBALARAJU .

He makes sure u fall in love with him. #CHAAVUKABURUCHALLAGA

As always need all urpic.twitter.com/2VfUkR8A9b — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) February 13, 2020

Kartikeya’s second project will be directed by Sri Saripalli. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Sudhakar Komakula have been roped in to play pivotal roles in this flick. The technical crew includes Prashant R Vihari for music.

Besides these films, Kartikeya is all set to make his debut in the Tamil film industry with Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Ajith in the lead role. Pavel Navageethan, known for his roles in films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai and Magalir Mattum, has been roped in to play the main villain. The technical crew of this film includes Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, cinematography by Nirav Shah and art direction by Thotta Tharani. The shooting of this film was in progress when the lockdown was announced in March.

The film, produced by Bollywood’s Boney Kapoor, was planned as a Deepavali release this year. However, the date may be postponed with the change in shooting schedules. Details about the film’s release date are expected to be formally announced when things return to normal.

Kartikeya’s last film as hero was 90 ML. It was directed by Sekhar Reddy Yerra and produced by Ashok Reddy Gummakonda. The film had Neha Solanki as the female lead. Ajay, Ali, Pragathi, Satya Prakash and Sudharsan formed the rest of the star cast. Anup Rubens composed music for this flick.

After a string of failures as a hero, Kartikeya tried his luck playing the baddie in the Nani starrer Gang Leader and was appreciated for his performance. With Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Kartikeya is looking forward to scoring a big hit as hero.

(Content provided by Digital Native)