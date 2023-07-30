Telugu actor Jayasudha likely to join BJP

Jayasudha was invited to join the party by Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender before the Munugode elections and was planning to join in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but that did not materialise.

Senior Tollywood actor and former Congress MLA Jayasudha Kapoor is likely to join the BJP. BJP state president and Union Minister Kishan Reddy extended an invitation to the 64-year-old actor-turned-politician to join the party on Saturday, July 29.

After meeting the Minister, Jayasudha confirmed that she had been invited to join the party but that she had not taken a decision yet, considering her future role in the BJP. â€œKishan Reddy and other party leaders asked me to join the party. I have not taken a decision yet as I want some time to think it over. I sought certain clarifications from the party leadership on my role in the party," Jayasudha told The Times of India.

Jayasudha Kapoor is a well-known actor who predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema. In 2009, the late Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajashekhar invited the actor to the Congress party. Jayasudha won the Secunderabad Assembly constituency seat in 2009 as a Congress candidate but could not retain her seat in 2014. She joined the TDP in 2016 after the bifurcation of the state. She joined the YSR Congress party ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections and later resigned from YSRCP.