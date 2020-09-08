Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy passes away at 74

The senior actor played many varied roles, from villains to comedic characters.

news Death

Versatile Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at his residence in Guntur, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. He was 74.

In his career spanning three decades, the senior actor played many varied roles, from villains to comedic characters. The actor was a native of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

The actor was particularly known for speaking the Rayalaseema dialect perfectly, and for his comic timing.

Jayaprakash Reddy made his debut in films with Venkatesh’s Brahmaputrudu in 1988, according to the Times of India. He was recently seen on screen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru which released in January.

His most popular films include Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Gabbar Singh, Chennakeshavareddy, Nayak and Chatrapathi, to name a few.

Jayaprakash Reddy also featured in Surya’s Tamil film Aaru and Dhanush’s Uthamaputhiran.

Mourning his loss, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu said, “Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief.”

Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy pic.twitter.com/gOCfffmQjP — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) September 8, 2020

Several from the film industry expressed their condolences. “Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir,” said actor Sudheer Babu.

“Such a huge loss to #Telugu cinema, Om Shanti” said actor Pranitha Subash.

“Very sad to hear sudden demise of #JayaPrakashReddy Garu .May his soul rest in peace!! will miss u sir,” producer-actor Bandla Ganesh said.

అద్భుతమైన నటనతో అందరినీ అలరించిన జయప్రకాష్ రెడ్డి గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త బాధాకరం. ఆయన ఆత్మ కు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 8, 2020

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020

Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the actor’s family. Jagan said that he created a special place for himself in film-land “through his inimitable dialogue delivery and mannerisms”.