Telugu actor Balakrishna undergoes shoulder surgery in Hyderabad

Actor Balakrishna has been complaining of shoulder pain for the last six months.

Tollywood senior actor Nandamuri Balakrishna underwent a shoulder repair surgery at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, November 2. According to the reports, the 61-year-old actor had been experiencing pain in the right shoulder for the last six months. During his consultation with the doctors, he mentioned he could not lift his right hand and was in “extreme pain.”

As per the official statement from the hospital, Balakrishna had to undergo a four-hour shoulder surgery. "Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, headed by our shoulder surgeon, Dr Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr B N Prasad, performed a four-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully," read the statement.

The doctors further confirmed that actor Balakrishna is doing well and is ready for discharge.

On the work front, Balakrishna is busy with an upcoming talk show Unstoppable with NBK, for aha, the Telugu on-demand video streaming platform. The show is all set to premiere on November 4, on the occasion of Deepavali, on the mobile app. For the first episode, the team has roped in Manchu Mohan Babu along with his daughter, Lakshmi Manchu, and his son, Manchu Vishnu, who was recently elected as the Movie Artist's Association (MAA) president.

Aha is started by noted Telugu producer Allu Aravind and updates the app with varied Telugu content Telugu movies, dubbed movies, and talk game shows.

Balakrishna is also preparing for his upcoming film, Akhanda, which is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The movie has Pragya Jaiswal in the lead.

Balakrishna is a popular Telugu actor, who has been in the Telugu film industry for four decades and has acted in hundreds of movies. He is also the son of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, the founder of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former three-time Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh.

