Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana hospitalised in Hyderabad

In a career spanning six decades, the veteran actor has acted in nearly 800 Telugu films.

Flix Tollywood

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, aged 86 years, has been hospitalised due to ill health in Hyderabad. According to reports, the veteran actor had slipped and fallen earlier in the week at his home in the city. He was shifted to a private hospital on the night of Saturday, October 30, for treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

The actor is known for the versatile roles he played, and in a career spanning nearly six decades he acted in around 800 films. Kaikala Satyanarayana has also produced many films and has been part of politics as well. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Machilipatnam constituency in the 11th Lok Sabha elections. He was part of the Telugu Desam Party.

The actor began his film career as a hero with the 1959 release, Sipayi Kuthuru, which was directed by Chengayya. Though the movie wasnâ€™t a commercial success, his acting skills were noticed by the Telugu film industry. During the initial stages of his career, he got cast as the villain in several moves. Later, he went on to do various other roles as a character artiste. Over the years, he has played friend, father and even grandfather to the lead actor in several Telugu movies.

Be it a comedy role or playing a villain on-screen, the actor immersed himself in the character and donned the role with ease. Some of the actorâ€™s more famous movies include Lava Kusa, Narthanasala, Kurukshethram, and Gola Nagamma among others.

During his initial days in the Telugu film industry, Kaikala Satyanarayana worked as a body double for senior actor Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao in several movies, as both had similar physiques.

The veteran actor has also bagged a Nandi Award and was the recipient of a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award as well.

