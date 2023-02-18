Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna dies at 39

Taraka Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest during a political event in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam on January 23, and had been under treatment ever since.

Flix Death

Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is no more. The 39-year-old actor, who was affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), breathed his last in Bengaluru on February 18, Saturday. He had been under treatment in Bengaluru for nearly 23 days after a cardiac arrest last month. He is the grandson of the erstwhile Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was a legendary actor in the Telugu film industry.

On January 23, Taraka Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed at Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, while he was attending the launch of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra. After receiving initial aid at a local hospital, he was shifted to the Narayana Hrudalaya Hospital in Bengaluru via road the next day for better treatment.

The actor’s mortal remains will be brought to his residence at Mokila in Hyderabad by Sunday morning, and will be kept at the Film Chamber from 7am to 4pm on Monday for the public to pay respects. At 5pm, the funeral procession will head to Mahaprasthanam in Filmnagar.

Ever since the news of his demise came out, condolences have been pouring in for the actor-politician from all quarters. Actors, fans, and politicians mourned the loss with heartfelt messages.

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon!

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

A dear friend and very humble human, it’s heartbreaking to see him gone so soon. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace babai. #TarakaRatna pic.twitter.com/T72HMwaohQ — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) February 18, 2023

Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard!



He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone!



My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 18, 2023

Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna.

Gone too soon anna.

Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear.

May his soul rest in peace.

Om Shanti — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 18, 2023

Deeply Saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved #NandamuriTarakaRatna Garu.

My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear ones.

Omshanthi pic.twitter.com/l2SvKPSq1Q February 18, 2023

It is disheartening to hear about the loss of #NandamuriTarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon! My deepest condolences to his family members and their loved ones. You will be missed but never forgotten!#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/RJE566ATYk — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) February 18, 2023

Born on February 22, 1983 in Hyderabad of Telangana, Taraka Ratna is the son of popular filmmaker, producer, and politician Nandamuri Mohana Krishna. He is also the nephew of Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, and a contemporary to his actor cousins Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram. He is survived by his wife Alekha and daughter Nishika.

Taraka Ratna made his debut in 2002 with the film Okato Number Kurradu and went on to do lead roles in movies such as Yuva Rathna and Taarak among others. He has also acted as a villain in Amaravathi (2009), for which he received the Nandi Award in the Best Villain category. He was last seen in the Disney Hotstar plus series 9 hours as CI Prathap.