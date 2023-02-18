Support us

Taraka Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest during a political event in Andhra Pradesh’s Kuppam on January 23, and had been under treatment ever since.

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka RatnaPhotoCredit/IANS
Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is no more. The 39-year-old actor, who was affiliated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), breathed his last in Bengaluru on February 18, Saturday. He had been under treatment in Bengaluru for nearly 23 days after a cardiac arrest last month. He is the grandson of the erstwhile Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was a legendary actor in the Telugu film industry.

On January 23, Taraka Ratna suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed at Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, while he was attending the launch of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Padayatra. After receiving initial aid at a local hospital, he was shifted to the Narayana Hrudalaya Hospital in Bengaluru via road the next day for better treatment. 

The actor’s mortal remains will be brought to his residence at Mokila in Hyderabad by Sunday morning, and will be kept at the Film Chamber from 7am to 4pm on Monday for the public to pay respects. At 5pm, the funeral procession will head to Mahaprasthanam in Filmnagar.

Ever since the news of his demise came out, condolences have been pouring in for the actor-politician from all quarters. Actors, fans, and politicians mourned the loss with heartfelt messages. 

Born on February 22, 1983 in Hyderabad of Telangana, Taraka Ratna is the son of popular filmmaker, producer, and politician Nandamuri Mohana Krishna.  He is also the nephew of Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, and a contemporary to his actor cousins Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram. He is survived by his wife Alekha and daughter Nishika.

Taraka Ratna made his debut in 2002 with the film Okato Number Kurradu and went on to do lead roles in movies such as Yuva Rathna and Taarak among others. He has also acted as a villain in Amaravathi (2009), for which he received the Nandi Award in the Best Villain category. He was last seen in the Disney Hotstar plus series 9 hours as CI Prathap. 

 
