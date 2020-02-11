Telugu actor Anasuya Bharadwaj complains of cyber abuse

While an abusive tweet was pulled down, the police are now trying to establish the identity of the person behind the handle.

news Crime

Popular Telugu television presenter and actor Anasuya Bhardwaj has complained of cyber abuse by a Twitter user. Police said on Monday that they have begun a preliminary probe into her complaint.

Highlighting abusive and obscene content that was posted from a Twitter handle, Anasuya had reported it to the social media site, which found that it was not against their rules.

"Dear Twitter, I urge you to reassess ‘your rules’...if this is not violating then what else does...I won't shy away to blame you guys as major influence by not contemplating the cyber abuse (sic)," she said, tagging the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

Dear @TwitterSupport .. I urge you to reassess "your rules" .. if this is not violating then what else does.. I won't shy away to blame you guys as major influence by not contemplating the cyber abuse.. @cybercrimecyb1 Sir I request you to help tag the right authorities pic.twitter.com/G4I3KRwFQ9 — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 9, 2020

According to media reports, the police said that they sent notices to Twitter, which then pulled down the abusive content. The police are now trying to establish the identity of the person behind the handle.

In another incident reported on Monday, television actor Ravi Kiran lodged a formal complaint with the Kukatpally police, stating that he had been cheated and threatened by a person, who borrowed money from him.

Ravi Kiran in his complaint, said that one Sandeep had borrowed Rs 45 lakh from him for the distribution of a film in 2018. While Sandeep returned around Rs 3.75 lakh, the remaining amount was yet to paid back, Kiran alleged.

Instead, Sandeep was threatening him to stop asking for the money back, the complaint claimed. The police said that a case was registered and further investigation was ongoing.

In other news related to the Telugu film industry, actor and film critic Mahesh Kathi found himself in trouble yet again, for his remarks on Hindu god, Lord Rama.

Speaking at an anti-CAA event in Osmania University last week, Mahesh Kathi had said, “In Valmiki’s Ramayana, Rama’s favourite dish is Peacock’s leg and deer meat. Do you think that Sita ran after the deer to pray to it? It was to eat."

As the video went viral, multiple complaints were filed and he has now been booked under sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) (statements conducing public mischief) of the IPC, by the Hyderabad cyber crime police on Sunday.

