Telengana cops seek public help to identify dead woman using jewellery she wore

Autopsy revealed that the woman, who was found brutally murdered under a culvert on the Tangedupally-Vikarabad Road in Chevella town, was not sexually assaulted.

news Crime

A day after a woman was found brutally murdered under a culvert on the Tangedupally-Vikarabad Road in Chevella town, police are yet to establish her identity.

On Tuesday, the woman's body was found naked under the culvert. The accused had smashed her face with a boulder to prevent her identification.

As no police station has reported a missing case about a woman, which matches with the identity of the murdered woman, officials have shared photos of the gold ornaments recovered from her, appealing people to come forward in identifying her. Police had found gold bangles, a gold ring and a gold chain on her body.

Based on the ornaments recovered, police have concluded that the woman could be either a native of Maharashtra or Gujarat, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

With the gold ornaments being left intact, police have ruled out the possibility of murder for robbery.

The Times of India reported that six special teams were verifying the details of the vehicles that passed through Moinabad-Vikarabad route in Rangareddy district via Tangedupally village before the incident.

A police official told TOI that the CCTV footage of vehicles coming from Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts was not visible, so they are taking the help of the locals to identify the vehicles, besides analysing cellphone details at the murder spot to catch the perpetrator.

Meanwhile, it has been established that the victim was not sexually assaulted after conducting an autopsy. Doctors also confirmed she was aged around 30, underwent a cesarean surgery, and was murdered between 12 am and 5 am on Tuesday. The woman's autopsy was conducted in Chevella town hospital.

As there were no missing complaints from Telangana, the police have alerted their counterparts in Karnataka and Maharashtra with the details of the murdered woman. Police are also inquiring the jewellers to identify the gold ornaments and help them crack the case.