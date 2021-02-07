Telegram most downloaded non-gaming app, highest installs from India

The popularity of Telegram increased dramatically after WhatsApp initially asked users to either accept its new policy or get their accounts removed.

Atom Tech

Telegram has become the most downloaded non-gaming app across the globe for January 2021. It has more than 63 million installs, 3.8 times its downloads in the same month a year ago, according to the latest data released by app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Among the countries across the world, India recorded the largest number of Telegram installs, at 24%. This is followed by Indonesia ar 24%.

This comes amidst the messaging app WhatsAppâ€™s privacy row. Telegram reached the top position in the overall downloads (non-game) on Google Play Store moving from ninth position in the previous month, December 2020. The app also entered the list of top 10 most downloaded (non-game) apps on App Store, directly gaining the fourth position.

The popularity of Telegram increased dramatically after WhatsApp started sending notifications to over 400 million users in India in January asking them to either accept its new policy or see their accounts removed from February 8.

Facing a huge backlash in the country, WhatsApp deferred its new data privacy policy by three months and said that no one will lose his or her account from February 8 for not accepting the updated terms of service.

In the wake of the controversy, the popularity of another app, Signal, also increased in India. According to the latest Sensor Tower data, Signal came third in the overall downloads worldwide for January, leaving Facebook and WhatsApp behind.

The highly-encrypted app allows secure text, video and voice communication. The rush to download Signal burdened all servers, as a result of which, in mid-January, users were facing trouble sending messages. The app makers had said that it was adding additional capacity online to handle peak traffic levels.

TikTok emerged as the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with close to 62 million installs, Sensor Tower said.

READ: â€˜We have no data with us to sell to anyoneâ€™: Signal COO Aruna Harder to TNM

WATCH: Explainer on WhatsApp's proposed privacy policy, should you move to Signal