Telangana's first Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy dies at 86

The 86-year-old leader had been undergoing treatment for post COVID-19 complications in Hyderabad.

news Death

Senior TRS leader and the first Home Minister of Telangana, Nayini Nirsimha Reddy, passed away at 12.25 am on Thursday. The leader had been undergoing treatment for post COVID-19 complications at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. Nayini was one of the top leaders of the TRS, ever since the inception of the party in April 2001.

86-year-old Nayini had witnessed complications, including pneumonia, after recovering from COVID-19 about three weeks ago. In a statement, Apollo Hospitals said that he passed away at 12.25 am, while adding, "He (Nayini) was admitted a week ago for post COVID complications with extensive lung damage."

Even as the treatment was underway, state ministers and leaders had visited him earlier this week. On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Rajya Sabha MP Santhosh Kumar paid a visit to the hospital.

CM KCR has expressed deep shock over Nayiniâ€™s demise. He recalled Nayini's association with him during the movement for a separate Telangana movement and the subsequent government formation of the state. The Chief Minister has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to convene the funerals of Nayini with all the state honours.

Nayini is survived by his wife Ahalya Reddy, son Devender Reddy and daughter Samantha Reddy. His son-in-law Srinivas Reddy is a GHMC corporator.

Nayini, who hailed from Devarakonda of Nalgonda, had settled down in Hyderabad with his family. He had participated in the first-phase Telangana movement in 1969 as well. He became an MLA when he won local assembly elections in 1975 and 1985 from Musheerabad, according to reports.

Nayini emerged as a political leader through trade union politics and through his activism in labour unions for the workers working in different industrial companies in and out of Hyderabad. In united Andhra Pradesh, he worked as Minister of Technical Education from 2005 to 2008, under the coalition government of Congress's YS Rajashekar Reddy (YSR).

Later, after he was elected as an MLA in 2014, he served as first-ever Home Minister of Telangana after it was separated from Andhra. He had been holding a position as an MLC under the Governor quota at the time of his passing.

Several political leaders and activists who were associated with him during his public life have expressed their grief and condolences. The TRS party working president and state Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) as expressed his condolences while recalling Nayiniâ€™s contributions.