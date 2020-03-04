Telangana's AYUSH dept distributes homeopathy medicine for coronavirus, draws flak

On Tuesday alone, officials said that 11,500 doses of 'Arsenic Alb 30 P' had been distributed to over 3,500 members.

news Coronavirus

Hundreds of people thronged to Hyderabad's Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Department Institute (MCRHRDI) in Jubilee Hills to get a homeopathic 'preventive medication' for the novel coronavirus.

A stall which was distributing the 'prophylactic medicine for coronavirus illness' was set up by Telangana's ( Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) AYUSH Department, following an advisory by the Centre, which had claimed that 'Arsenic Alb 30 P' to be a medicine which could prevent the virus.

The stall advised a dosage of six pills daily, half an hour before and after each meal of the day. For infants who were below 1-year-old, it advised the usage of three pills along with breast milk.

On Tuesday alone, officials said that 11,500 doses had been distributed to over 3,500 members. According to officials, these homeopathic medicines will be distributed in all dispensaries across the state as well

According to Medical Officers on duty at, the pills were generally given for respiratory diseases at different 'P' or potency levels, and also for Swine Flu.

The Telangana State Ayush Dept' distributing 'Are.Alb3OP' claiming it could prevent novel Corona virus. This will be available across the Ayush Dispensaries in the state soon, so far over 3500 people have availed from MCRHRDI Hyd. pic.twitter.com/2HQ7HXpNk3 — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 3, 2020

Speaking to TNM, homeopathy physician and Senior Medical Officer, DK Homeo Government Hospital, Dr S Ramachandar said, "Aresenica Alb is not only meant for coronavirus but for any kind of influenza. It works as an immune booster. 200 P is for swine Flu while 30P is for coronavirus symptoms."

According to officials, the specific medicine is available at any homeopathy dispensary in the state. The same is being distributed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad since the past month.

The special distribution drive will be extended as per the instructions from higher officials, those present at the stall said.

The move by the government drew flak on social media, as many pointed out that there was no scientific basis for the distribution of the homeopathic pills. Many pointed out that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) has maintained that a preventive medicine to coronavirus is yet to be developed.

If true: @moayush issued advisories on Jan 29 to indicate "precautionary measures to be followed for such viral diseases" and clarified on Feb 4 they "neither claimed effective treatment nor suggested any specific drug." https://t.co/zIoFTZlfVc Don't waste money on homeopathy! https://t.co/iar0bcYEQa pic.twitter.com/8cMbWRRkN6 — Mukunth முகுந்த் (@1amnerd) March 3, 2020

We, at @AltNewsScience, have investigated homeopathic drug 'Arsenicum album 30’ to evaluate efficacy to prevent or treat- Coronavirus & other viral infections and/or its symptoms. We used homeopathic research to fact-check @moayush's claims.#COVID19 #CoronavirusReachesDelhi https://t.co/8jFDTY0A4C — Dr Sumaiya Shaikh (@Neurophysik) March 3, 2020

And while at it, please call out homeopathy for what it is as well. #pseudoscience. If any one expects sugar-coated balls to cure anything, good luck!! And for the narratives that exist around how it works, they ought to be told of the Placebo Effect. https://t.co/e5vXsUzbXZ — Charles Assisi (@c_assisi) March 3, 2020

When asked if the medication being distributed had been tested, Dr Vijaya Sravanthi, Medical Officer at MCRHRDI's Ayush dispensary, who was overseeing the distribution of the pills, said, "The Central Council of Homeopathy has certified that this can be given for patients showing coronavirus symptoms. Homeopathic medicines will be based on symptoms. These pills are not just for coronavirus but for all influenza. The potency differs from one virus to another and it's not for cure but, only for prevention."

Several women and men showed up at MCRHRDI campus throughout the day following reports in the media regarding distribution of the pills.

Speaking to TNM, Md Ali from Mehdipatnam who took the medicine for him and his family members said, "There is a lot of confusion over coronavirus. I thought it would be better if we are prepared enough. Anyways, people are saying this medicine will not have any side effects."

28-year-old Pravin B*, a supervisor in a private firm, claimed that he came to collect the medicine after watching media reports. He said he took it for him and his family members.