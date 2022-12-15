Telangana woman uses M-Seal to look taller for police recruitment, gets disqualified

The incident happened during physical endurance tests for women candidates, amid the recruitment of police constables and sub-inspectors into the Telangana police force.

news Employment

A woman candidate who had appeared for the recruitment of police constables into the Telangana police force was found to have pasted M-Seal inside her hair to appear taller. The woman was disqualified after the sealant was found in her hair during height measurement. The incident happened during physical endurance tests for women candidates for recruitment as police constables and sub-inspectors in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday, December 14.

According to the Mahabubnagar police, the attempt at cheating came to light when the candidate stood on the electronic height-measuring device. The officials noted that there was no display of her height on the electronic device and that the device sensors had failed to respond. When a woman officer checked the candidate's head, she found M-Seal under her hair.

Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police R Venkateshwarlu said that the sensors respond and indicate the height and weight only when there is proper contact on the head and under the feet. He disqualified the candidate for recruitment after the officials brought the case to his notice. The SP said they were using electronic devices in physical endurance examinations to ensure accuracy. He said that along with the use of modern technology in the selection process and CCTV cameras, police officers were closely observing the candidates, and action would be taken in case of any irregularities.

Over 2.37 lakh candidates have applied for the posts of police constables and sub-inspectors. The Police Recruitment Board is conducting physical measurement and endurance tests at 11 centres across the state.

With IANS inputs