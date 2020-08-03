Telangana woman tortured with black magic, 3 held after video surfaces

According to the police, the woman had been ill for the last few months and the family took to black magic allegedly to treat her as she failed to respond to treatment at hospitals.

news Crime

A few days ago, a 24-year-old woman in Telangana suffered grievous injuries inflicted on her by a black magic practitioner. In a video that had surfaced on social media, the woman is seen being slapped by a man in the name of healing, using black magic. The woman can be seen crying and wailing "Amma" while responding to the man. On Sunday, the Mancherial police booked three men, including her husband and a relative, in the case.

According to police, Rajitha, belonging to Kundaram of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district, had been unwell for the last few months. She had delivered a baby three months ago. Her family had taken her to several hospitals before she was taken to a black magic practitioner for treatment.

Speaking to TNM, Srirampur Inspector of Police Koteshwar said, “According to our preliminary probe, the woman had been unwell for the past few months as she was not recovering from an illness, although she was taken to multiple hospitals. The family finally resorted to seeking treatment from a man who claimed to heal her using black magic.”

The Inspector further added that after the video surfaced on social media, the woman was taken to Pratima Hospital in Karimnagar for better treatment. She continues to be in critical condition. “Based on the complaint from a relative of the woman, we have registered a case against three men, including her husband."

The Inspector told TNM that the three men — Daggala Shyam, Pulikatla Ravinder and her husband Segyam Mallesh — will be produced before the court on Tuesday. The police said that the role of the other persons is under investigation.

According to police officials, the case was registered under 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (criminal force to outrage the modesty), 420 (cheating), 498A (cruelty to woman ) read with 34 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides section 5 (prohibition of advertisement of magic remedies for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders) of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act.

Incidentally, the police have also registered a case under section 4 (penalty for demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The complainant, Kankuntla Suresh, the woman’s cousin from Shankarapatnam of Karimnagar, alleged that Rajitha was subjected to dowry harassment before she took ill. "They got married two years ago and her in-laws were harassing her for not bringing dowry. Apart from this, her distant relative had borrowed some money from her before her wedding. In order to avoid paying the money back, he convinced her husband that she is possessed and is mentally ill,” Suresh claimed, adding, “Strict action should be taken against the husband and other persons responsible for her condition. The government should also provide her with free medical care."