Telangana woman kills 2-year-old son after altercation with father-in-law

The woman, who had consumed alcohol, had an argument with her father-in-law.

A young woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol strangled her two-year-old toddler to death in Telangana's Rangareddy on Wednesday.

According to reports in regional media the incident took place late on Tuesday night in Ramannaguda in Chevella area of the district.

Reports said that 22-year-old Parameshwari had quarrelled with her father-in-law Venkataiah before she committed the crime.

The local police have booked her under the murder charges based on the complaint of family. Parameshwari is a mother to two children while her husband is a musician. Police said they have taken her into custody..

The woman who allegedly consumed toddy argued with her father-in-law over his smoking habit.

According to PTI, police said that the woman allegedly killed her son by throttling him to death with her hands.

A report in Telangana Today which quoted the police said that the accused woman was infuriated by her father-in-law, who had questioned her drinking habit and accused her of neglecting the child and her responsibilities.

Police also said that the incident was the result of an intense altercation between the two.

The husband of the accused was away from the home when the incident occurred. The body of the child has been shifted to Chevella government hospital for the postmortem.

Earlier in January, a father, who was under the influence of alcohol, set fire to his 12-year-old son in Hyderabad.

The boy succumbed to burn injuries later in Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The boy had narrated his ordeal while giving a dying declaration to a magistrate. The father was later arrested, he claimed that his son was not taking the studies seriously.