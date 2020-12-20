Telangana woman dies at bus stand after hospital allegedly refused TB treatment

The TSRTC staff allegedly refused to let the 55-year-old woman’s husband transport her body to their home in the bus.

news Death

A 55-year-old woman in Telangana was reportedly suffering from Tuberculosis (TB). Her family initially took her to Bhadrachalam Government Hospital. According to her family, she was denied treatment at the hospital, after which they had to return home. However, as the family was waiting for a bus to go home, the woman, identified as Rama, died at the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus stand.

The incident took place in Bhadrachalam town of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday late night. The woman’s husband alleged that her death was the result of medical negligence. The incident has also raised concerns over health care access to the vulnerable sections.

According to her husband Sammayya, the Bhadrachalam Government Hospital authorities allegedly refused to treat her, stating that the specialists concerned were unavailable at the time. He said that she was diagnosed with TB disease in her lungs and was referred to Bhadrachalam Government Hospital for further treatment. "However, the staff there asked us to come back on Monday. We thought we will come back on Monday and reached the bus stand. However, as we were getting into the bus, she died,” Sammayya told the local media.

It must be noted that every Government Area hospital has a dedicated TB treatment and counselling cell in the state.

Sammayya’s ordeal was not over. When he tried to take his wife’s body to their home in Kothagudem in the same bus, the RTC staff allegedly turned them away, citing COVID-19 protocols. Sammayya said he had to wait till the morning to get a vehicle and take his wife’s body to Kothagudem. The onlookers allegedly refrained from coming forward to help him due to the COVID-19 fear.

The hospital officials, however, said that that the allegation of negligence was under investigation and that necessary action will be taken if lapses are found. Speaking to TNM, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Bhaskar Naik said, "We were informed that they (the family) had not registered her in the patient admission register. I have asked the hospital Superintendent for a probe into the incident. If any lapse on part of the hospital staff is found, we will take necessary action.”