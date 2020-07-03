“KCR sir, salutations to you,” the video from Singiveri Anjamma, a Dalit woman farmer, began. “Overnight, they have dug holes for the foundation and dumped concrete stones to construct a dumping yard and graveyard. They (the Gram Panchayat) are pressuring us to give up our land, which the government gave us in the 70s. KCR sir, I am pleading with you. Please ensure justice."

In the video posted on Thursday, which was shared widely on social media, Singiveri Anjamma narrates her ordeal of alleged land encroachment by Gram Panchayat and Sarpanch. She also appeals to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to intervene in the situation. The incident reportedly took place in Lemamidi of Kesampet mandal of Rangareddy in Telangana.

A woman farmer frm Lemamidi village of Kesampet of RR dist alleged that her land has been encroached by Grampanchayat to construct graveyard&dumpyard, she pleaded Telangana' CM to ensure her justice. pic.twitter.com/TRbHOF0509

The government, in an effort to provide infrastructure facilities in villages, has decided to construct a graveyard and a dumpyard in each village across the state.



Several Dalit families in Laymamidi are cultivating the land that was given to them decades ago. The piece of land, around 2 acres in size, was given to the family of Singiveri Anjamma as part of the governments' land distribution scheme.



However, the woman farmer is alleging that the local Sarpanch Srisialam Goud has deliberately encroached into the land, claiming that it belongs to the panchayat. Dalit activists from Telangana Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (TMRPS) took up the issue and gave reprsentation to Shadnagar Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to protect Dalits lands.



Singiveri Anjamma has also alleged that they're being threatened.



Speaking to TNM Singarapu Jangaiah, Rangareddy TMRPS president says, "During Indira Gandhi’s leadership, certain assigned lands were given to landless Dalits in the village. Most o

Most of them still survive on these lands. But the local Sarpanch has decided to grab the Dalits lands though there are other lands on which they can construct a dumpyard and graveyard," he alleges.



He further adds, "This is deliberate harassment. We have urged revenue authorities to make sure they withdraw the works in the lands of Dalits." However, no action has been taken following the complaint, said Jangaiah.



District authorities said that they have not been informed of the situation.



When TNM reached out to Collector Rangareddy, Amoy Kumar, he said, "The matter has not come to my notice, if there is any formal complaint, we will direct the concerned RDO to look into the issue."



Certain pockets in the outskirts of Hyderabad city in Rangareddy district are known for land-related disputes.