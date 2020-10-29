Telangana waived off crop loans worth Rs 27k crore in last six years: KTR

news Politics

The Telangana government has waived off crop loans amounting to Rs 27,718 crore during the last six years, Industry Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday. He said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report on state finances reinforces Telangana government's unflinching commitment to welfare of farmers.The minister tweeted that in the last six years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released a whopping Rs 27,718 crore towards farm loan waiver. According to him, this is second only to a much larger Maharashtra.

KTR, who is also the Working President of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), told reporters at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan that while the opposition parties continue to accuse the TRS government of loan waiver implementation for political mileage, the RBI report clearly mentioned that Telangana government had waived off highest number of crop loans in the country.

KTR, who is son of the Chief Minister, said in addition to farm loan waivers, the state government also released Rs 28,381 crore towards Rythu Bandhu, Rs 29,236 crore towards power subsidy for farmers, Rs 2,937 crore towards Rythu Bhima, Rs 1,786 crore on micro irrigation and Rs 746 crore on farm mechanisation.

He claimed that despite being the youngest state, Telangana has been progressive and has emerged as a frontrunner among top performing states in the country. KTR also slammed the BJP government in New Delhi saying that it successfully brought down the Indian economy from slowdown to lockdown mode.

He alleged that the projected zero percent growth rate is due to the BJP's failure to manage the economy. He said the economy witnessed the slowdown for eight quarters before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He also reminded BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of their promises of 2 crore jobs, Rs 15 lakh in each bank account and housing for all. He remarked that BJP makes promises, mismanages and then blames others through their 'WhatsApp University'.

KTR also came down heavily on state BJP leaders and termed as students of 'WhatsApp University'. He alleged that BJP is playing petty politics over the money seized from a relative of their candidate in by-elections to Dubbak Assembly constituency.

Taking strong exception to abusive language being used by BJP leaders to target the Chief Minister, he asked them not to test the patience of TRS leaders.