Telangana village revenue assistants and other groups try to storm Assembly, detained

Police detained scores of protesters, including members of Reddy Sangham, and Village Revenue Assistants who have been on strike demanding regularisation of jobs and a salary hike.

news Protest

A tense situation prevailed near the Telangana Assembly complex as Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) tried to lay siege to the building in support of their demands. Hundreds of protestors tried to march towards the Assembly from different directions but they were stopped by the police. In a few places, the protestors tried to break the police barricades, leading to scuffles. Scores of protestors were detained. The police used force to control the situation. The VRAs were demanding that the government fulfil its promise to revise their pay scale. They said the government should take a decision in this regard during the ongoing Assembly session.

The VRAs are on strike for the last 50 days demanding higher pay scales and job security. Two VRAs died by suicide during the last week. The protestors started the march from Indira Park but they were stopped by the police at Tank Bund, Ravindra Bharati, Telugu Talli flyover and adjoining areas. Although police said rallies, meetings and other gatherings are banned, the VRAs tried to defy the prohibitory orders.

Later, a delegation of VRAs was allowed to meet Industry and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on the Assembly premises and he assured VRAs that the government will positively consider their demands. KTR told the VRAs that the government is ready for discussions with them. He urged them to withdraw their strike and join duties in view of the ongoing Telangana National Integration celebrations. The minister said after the celebrations come to an end, the Chief Secretary would hold talks with them.

Read: My son lost hope as govt did not respond: Father of Telangana VRA who took his life

Leaders and members of some teachers' unions also tried to proceed towards the Assembly but were stopped by the police. Telangana Congress's fisheries cell also tried to march towards the Assembly building to demand the government to address the demands of fishermen. Protestors under the leadership of fisheries cell Chairman P Saikumar were seen raising slogans. They alleged that Chief Minister KCR is doing injustice to fishermen. Leaders and members of Reddy Sangham also staged a protest demanding the government set up the Reddy Corporation with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore. Police detained the protestors.

Also read:

Secunderabad fire: Lodge, e-bike showroom flouted safety norms, say police

BJPâ€™s Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Assembly for calling Speaker a robot