Telangana village residents under quarantine after 50-year-old woman dies of COVID-19

The four tenants at the 50-year-old woman’s house had travelled in Sampark Kranthi Express from Delhi, the same train as those from the Markaz event in Delhi.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

After the death of a 50-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 35 persons from Chegur village near Shadnagar within Hyderabad limits were reportedly placed under quarantine on Friday.

The woman reportedly developed symptoms on March 28 and was first taken to a private hospital and later admitted to Osmania General Hospital on March 31. She passed away on April 1. However, her test results that came out on Friday were COVID-19 positive.

By then, her family members held the final rites on Thursday at Chegur village of Nadigama mandal in Shadnagar under the Rangareddy district. The funeral was attended by her family members and those from other neighbouring villages, reported Telangana Today.

The Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and the Rangareddy district collector, Amoy Kumar visited the village on Friday and collected details of all those who attended the funeral.

The family of the 50-year-old woman, including her husband, daughter and four tenants living in the house, were quarantined at a government facility in Rajendranagar. Those who attended the funeral have also been put under home quarantine for the next 14 days. A total of 35 persons have been placed under quarantine, reported TNIE.

Though the woman did not have any travel history, abroad or to any other state, her tenants, four Bihari youth had travelled in Sampark Kranthi Express from Delhi in which the people who attended the Markaz event in Delhi were also present. The family and the tenants shared a common toilet, the district collector told the paper.

The woman reportedly developed symptoms on March 28 and used to run her son runs a Kirana store. Officials have begun contact tracing of all those who visited the shop during the period.

Telangana witnessed a spike of 75 new coronavirus cases on Friday — the highest one-day rise so far in the state taking the total count of COVID-19 cases to 229. Two patients who died due to the disease were from Shadnagar and Secunderabad in Hyderabad, taking the total reported deaths to 11.