Telangana village bids tearful adieu to soldier martyred in helicopter crash in J&K

Army flight technician, craftsman Pabballa Anil’s last rites were carried out with full military honours in his native village in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

news Nation

The people of Malkapur in Boinpally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana bid farewell to craftsman Pabballa Anil, an Indian Army flight technician, who died in an Army helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, May 4. The soldier's body was brought to Hyderabad on May 5 and was carried across the village in a procession on May 6.

The people raised slogans “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Vande Mataram” as they participated in the procession.

The 29-year-old aviation mechanic was from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana. Two pilots were also injured in the incident when the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Army crash-landed in the remote Marwah area of Jammu and Kashmir's hilly Kishtwar district.

According to a defence statement, the body of battle casualty craftsman (AF) Pabballa Anil of the Army Aviation Squadron (UH) arrived by a service aircraft at Air Force Station Hakimpet.

"He sacrificed his life in the line of duty on 04 May 2023 when an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter while on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of the Marua River in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held to honour the valiant soldier, and Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding Headquarters Telangana & Andhra Sub Area, paid homage to late Cfn (AF) Pabballa Anil.

The mortal remains departed to his native village Malkapur in Rajanna Sircilla district by road and last rites were conducted with full military honours at his native place on Saturday, May 6.

Anil had been serving in the Army for the last 11 years. He is survived by his wife and two sons. According to family members, he had come to the village only a month ago. Anil had participated in the birthday of his younger son and also took part in a local fair in in-laws' village Korem. Family members were shocked that Anil, who was with them till 10 days ago, is no more.

Telangana's Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao has condoled the death of Anil in the helicopter crash and expressed his grief at losing a young jawan in the accident. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the government would stand by them.