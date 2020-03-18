Telangana traces passengers on Delhi-Bengaluru train bogie with a COVID-19 patient

The man had travelled in coach number S9 of Sampark Kranti (train no: 12708), boarding it at Delhi on March 13 and alighting at Ramadurgam on March 14.

The Telangana government on Wednesday initiated steps to begin contact tracing of all those who had travelled in the same coach as the Indonesian national who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The man had travelled in coach number S9 of Sampark Kranti (train no: 12708), boarding it at Delhi on March 13 and alighting at Ramadurgam in Telangana on March 14.

The Sampark Kranti train runs between Yeshwanthpur station in Bengaluru via Telangana to Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday the Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender stated that all those who were travelling in the train coach have been identified.

“As not all passengers are from Telangana, their respective states have been alerted. All the passengers who are in Telangana have been identified,” said the Health Minister.

The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare had written to the Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, Secunderabad PRS station seeking passenger details of all those who were in coach number S9 on the Sampark Kranti train on March 13.

After getting down at Ramadurgam, the Indonesian man travelled 470 km to Karimnagar. He was reportedly part of a group of 10 and had come along with three Indians by train from Delhi. The four had come to attend a religious programme in Karimnagar and were staying at a mosque.

The Health department officials in Karimnagar district were alerted about his presence and sent him to the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after noticing COVID-19 symptoms. He later tested positive. The three Indians who were with him are under observation.

On Wednesday Telangana recorded yet another COVID-19 case, with the overall number going up to six. Out of the six, five patients are undergoing treatment while one patient was treated and discharged after recovery. The latest patient is said to have a travel history to the United Kingdom.

All those who were travelling by train with the Indonesian man and those he was in contact with at the mosque are also under observation. The full details on how many people are under observation will be revealed once the contact tracing process is over, the Minister informed.

