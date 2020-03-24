Telangana top cop's son violates quarantine, tests positive for COVID-19

An FIR has been filed against the Telangana DSP's son under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

An irritated Health Minister Eatala Rajender disclosed during a press meeting on Monday that the son of Bhadradri-Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent (DSP) SM Ali, who returned from London and has tested positive for coronavirus, violated the mandatory health protocol asking him to remain under home quarantine.

The minister assured that a case will be filed against him for wilful negligence and endangering several people. “We will definitely file cases if they don’t listen to the government. This is not a personal issue, this concerns the safety of humans of the entire nation,” the minister said.

Shortly after the minister’s announcement, the patient was booked under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code. The DSP’s son, who has been identified as ‘patient no. 26’ was found violating the district officials orders and was detained and rushed to Hyderabad and kept in isolation on Monday, police said.

A DSP who is posted in Bhadradri Kothagudem Dist used his gunners (Notice how both used no effective protection) in the shifting of his son to #Hyderabad who is now #COVIDー19 positive. Hope they are in isolation now. #Telangana #CoronavirusPandemic #Coronavirushyderabad pic.twitter.com/0GcBaytDKb — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) March 22, 2020

Addressing the media, the minister said that the district doctors and police have started tracing the contacts of the people who came in contact with the DSP’s son. The 23-year-old returned from London on March 18. Though he was supposed to stay in home quarantine, he flouted the rules and went around attending social gatherings. Reportedly, two gunmen who were accompanying him were also isolated.

Lamenting about those who were undermining the situation and violating the quarantine period, he said, “Since you all are educated and seemingly responsible, we gave you the opportunity to self-quarantine at home. We appeal to their family and parents, to not let them out of their rooms.”

The minister threatened that they would monitor these people who are supposed to be under home quarantine based on their cell phone location. “If they are found to be violating the protocol, we will locate them based on their cell phone. We won’t let them easily. The issue will be taken very seriously. The government has been warning repeatedly. Even then if you disregard, and attempt to infect others. We won’t let you go easily. The 14-day quarantine has to be followed strictly,” the minister warned.

The minister also expressed disappointment saying that some quarantined persons have been ‘throwing tantrums’.

“Some of them, who are well, are making ridiculous demands asking for chicken and mutton. We will provide, but remember this is not a five-star hotel,” he said.

Appealing to the people of the state to maintain self-discipline and impose self-restrictions, Eatala said, “The next 10 days are going to be very crucial if we are able to self-restrict with the commitment we can kick out the disease from the state.”