Telangana teen found murdered in Karimnagar home, police initiate probe

Her parents, both daily wage workers, found her murdered when they returned home in the evening from work.

news Crime

A student pursuing her Intermediate education was found murdered with her throat slit at her residence in Telangana's Karimnagar town on Monday, police said.

According to the police, an unidentified person killed the 17-year-old with a kitchen knife. The girl, who is an Intermediate First Year (Class 11) student at a private junior college in the town, was alone at her residence.

Her parents, both daily wage workers, found her murdered when they returned home in the evening from work. They informed their neighbours, who immediately called up the police.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body for postmortem to a government hospital in Karimnagar. Clues team and a dog squad were pressed into service to collect forensic evidence from the crime scene.

A police officer said they did not find many clues but gathered some fingerprints. Attempts were underway to ascertain who those fingerprints belonged to. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

When the family was asked if they suspected anyone to be behind the crime, they told the police that one Poshalu was staying at their house with his wife and son.

As Poshalu was an alcoholic and would create a ruckus, the girl's father had asked him to vacate the house. This may have led Poshalu and his family to develop a grudge against their family, the deceased's kin told the police.

Other media reports suggest that some students living on the top floor of the building were also being questioned, to ascertain if they had a role in the crime.

Teams have also been formed and a search has been launched for other probable suspects.

Read: Andhra teen allegedly confesses to killing 17-year-old sister over petty fight