Andhra teen allegedly confesses to killing 17-year-old sister over petty fight

According to the police, the siblings were having an argument when the brother unintentionally throttled her by using excessive force.

A 17-year-old girl, who was found dead on Friday night in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, was murdered by her elder brother, police investigation revealed. Lakkana Tanuja, a second-year intermediate student, was killed in Lingamguntla village of Narasaraopeta on Friday night when she and her brother were alone in their house.

According to Narasaraopet Rural police, the siblings had gone to their hometown of Tiruvuru in Krishna district to attend their grandfather’s funeral. Their parents told the police that they sent back Tanuja and her brother Ramesh* early, as she had exams over the weekend. However, the police said that no exams were scheduled to be held in the girl’s college on Saturday and Sunday.

After returning home in Lingamguntla on Friday, Ramesh called his parents around midnight, informing them that three intruders had forced their way into the house and killed his sister. The next day, when the police questioned him, Ramesh claimed that the men had entered through the back door, opening it by force, and had attacked both the siblings.

However, police said that no signs of force were visible and that Ramesh did not appear to have sustained any injuries. On further interrogating him, Ramesh confessed to having killed his sister over a petty argument. Police said that the two of them had a small argument over the fact that the girl was talking on her phone for a long time, and not obeying her brother. The argument slowly escalated and with his sister allegedly raising her hand on him, Ramesh held her by the throat, and unintentionally ended up exerting too much force which caused her death, the police told TNM.

The brother, who is 19 years old, had been working at a family-run printing press. According to the police, the parents mentioned that he had anger issues and would often lose his temper and leave the house over arguments with family members.

Ramesh has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

*name changed