Telangana tax officials search BJP leader Raj Gopal Reddy's family firm Sushee Infra

Ahead of the Munugode bye-poll, TRS and Congress had alleged that Raj Gopal Reddy joined BJP for an Rs 18,000 crore contract awarded by the Union government to his family-owned mining company Sushee Infra and Mining Limited.

Telangana state GST (Goods and Services Tax) officials on Monday, November 14, carried out searches at Sushee Infra and Mining Limited in Hyderabad, owned by the family of BJP leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who lost in the recently held Munugode Assembly bye-poll. According to official sources, the searches were carried out to ascertain whether all the accounts statements were in order. Komatireddy could not be reached for his comments. The searches were carried out days after Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department searched the offices and residences of a few TRS leaders including a minister.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy defeated Raj Gopal Reddy by over 10,000 votes in the keenly-fought Munugode bye-poll held on November 3. Sushee Infra is a leading provider of Civil Engineering, Infrastructure Construction and Mining Services offering specialised expertise across four major segments- Roads, Highways & Tunnels, irrigation and Mining, according to the company's website.

Ahead of the Munugode bye-poll, TRS and Congress had alleged that Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from Congress and joined BJP for a contract worth Rs 18,000 crore awarded by the BJP-led union government to his family-owned mining company Sushee Infra and Mining Limited (SIML). Raj Gopal Reddy denied the allegations and claimed that he resigned for the development of the constituency, as it was neglected by the TRS government.

