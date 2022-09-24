Telangana surgeon who botched up sterilisation surgeries to face criminal case

The five-member committee constituted to investigate the incident has also recommended disciplinary action against 13 other medical personnel.

news Medical negligence

Nearly a month after the death of four women who underwent double puncture laparoscopic (DPL) surgeries in Ibrahimpatnam of Telanganaâ€™s Rangareddy district, a five-member committee constituted to investigate the incident has established irregularities in the surgeries. The four women were among the 34 who underwent a family planning procedure at a sterilisation camp at the Ibrahimpatnam Community Health Centre on August 25. The inquiry committee has recommended disciplinary action, including filing of criminal cases against those involved in the negligence.

Based on the inquiry report, the Telangana government on Saturday, September 24, relieved Dr Jhansi Lakshmi, District Coordinator of Hospital Services, Rangareddy, with immediate effect. She has been instructed to return to her original post of Civil Surgeon Specialist at the Shadnagar Community Health Centre. Similarly, the Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer Dr Swarajya Lakshmi has been transferred. She has been posted as the Joint Director, Office of the Commissioner of Health and Welfare. Disciplinary action has been initiated against both the officers.

The committee has further recommended disciplinary action under rule 20 of Telangana Civil Services (classification, control and appeal) Rules, 1991 against 13 medical personnel â€” Dr Naga Jyothi, the Deputy District Medical and Health Officer; Dr Swarajya Lakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer; Dr Jhansi Lakshmi, District Coordinator of Hospital Services; Dr Sridhar, Superintendent; Chandrakala, the head nurse; Dr Geetha, Deputy Civil Surgeon; Dr Srinivas, Medical Officer; Dr Kiran, Medical Officer; Dr Poonam, Medical Officer; Alivelu, Supervisor; Mangamma, Supervisor; Jayalatha, Supervisor; and Janakamma, Supervisor. It has also been suggested that a criminal case should be filed against Dr Joel Kumar Sunil, the DPL surgeon.

Following the tragic incident, the Director of Public Health issued fresh recommendations on how to conduct a sterilisation camp. As per the recommendations, only 30 DPL surgeries should be conducted per day. Besides, the patient availing DPL should be kept in the hospital for at least 24 hours before the surgery, the memo read. Further, the Supervisor concerned has been asked to monitor the health of the patient 24 hours after their discharge, by visiting them at their place. They have also been instructed to monitor the condition at least twice in a week, post the surgery. A refresher training also has been mandated to all supervisory staff, to identify any possible signs of complications.