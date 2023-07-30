Telangana student electrocuted while setting up flex board in school campus

According to the police, the student was electrocuted when he was erecting a flex board.

A student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) school in Kusumanchi Mandal of Khammam district, Telangana died due to electric shock on Saturday, July 29, while installing a flex board in the campus. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Durga Nagendra. The incident took place at around 5.30 pm when the flex board came in contact with a live wire.

Three other students–Kumar, Eshwar and Shiva–who were accompanying Nagendra in installing the board, fortunately survived the accident. The victims were reportedly instructed to erect a flex board for the upcoming Sports Day event organized by the institution. Following the accident, the institution’s Principal Chandra Babu was suspended, police said.

Upon learning of the death of their son, the family members of the deceased student protested at the institution alleging the Principal's negligence. Along with the parents, student organisations also joined the protest demanding action against the Principal. Subsequently, the police reached the spot and tried to pacify the groups. According to reports, the protesters questioned why the Principal made the students work and demanded justice. Visuals in the media show the institution’s windows and chairs being vandalised by the agitating groups.

Jithender Reddy, Circle Inspector of Kusumanchi Police station told TNM that the four students were setting up a flexi board for the upcoming sports event, which was to be held on Wednesday, August 2. “The four men are classmates studying intermediate second year. At 5.30 pm when they were setting up a flex the steel frame came in contact with the electric wire above it and led to electrocution of Durga Nagendra.” The CI added that a few chairs and two windows were vandalised by the family members.

He confirmed that the Principal had been suspended around 9.30 pm on Saturday.