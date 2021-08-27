Telangana to stop all online classes from September 1

The minister said that the decision to go for physical classes was taken by the government after a detailed report by the state Health and Family Welfare department.

news Education

Telangana Minister for Education Sabitha Indira Reddy on Thursday said that classes would be conducted only through the physical mode from September 1. The state government earlier decided to reopen schools from September following the massive break from physical or offline classes necessitated by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister on Thursday said that the decision to go for physical classes was taken by the government following a detailed report by the state Health and Family Welfare department.

The minister said that the teachers will conduct only physical classes from September 1 and no online classes will be taught. However, the television classes provided by the T-SAT would be continued. The minister on Thursday visited a government school in Kowkuntla in Chevella constituency to inspect classrooms, toilets, playgrounds and other facilities in the school ahead of its reopening.

Sabitha Indira said that as many as 60 lakh students are expected to attend the classes from September 1, while stating that the parents have been pressuring the government to reopen schools, considering the impact on their academics as the online classes are not effective for learning. "All the safety measures will be given. Even parents will be taking all the safety precautions. Students will be taken care of even in school premises," Sabitha said.

She further stated that students will be coming to school with due acceptance and permission from the school. The minister directed Education Department officials to step up measures to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 safety guidelines. Earlier this week, the government announced the reopening of all private and public educational institutions, including Anganwadi centers from September 1.