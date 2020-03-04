Telangana shocker: 3-year-old complains of pain, X-ray reveals 11 needles inside body

The child’s parents, who suspect someone known to the family may have inserted the needles, have filed a complaint with the police.

news Child abuse

In a case that has left many in shock, eleven needles were found inside the body of a three-year-old child in Telangana. The needles were found inside the child’s lower back and private parts and the matter came to light when the boy was taken to a local hospital for a checkup.

According to the police, the child had been unwell for the past five to six months and his parents, P Ashok and Annapurna, who live in Veepangandla of Wanaparthy, had been taking him to a local doctor every time he cried. However, on Sunday, the couple spotted a needle poking out of the child’s back and immediately rushed him to a hospital.

Speaking to TNM, Sub Inspector (SI) Waheed Ali, said, “The parents had been worried about the child’s health over the past six months and the doctor at the hospital then told them to go for an X-ray. The X-ray report showed that there were 10 other needles inside the child’s body, around his pelvic region.”

The child was taken into surgery immediately.

"The doctors, after a careful examination, have managed to remove eight needles by conducting surgeries. Two needles are yet to be removed and doctors are saying it will take a little more time since the needles are in a sensitive area,” the police officer added.

Police said the toddler is being treated at Sudha Hospital in Wanaparthy under the supervision of Dr Srinivas Reddy.

The parents, who suspect someone known to the family and knew the child, have filed a complaint with the police.

“We are investigating a few people based on parents’ suspicion. As of now, the boy is safe and stable,” Waheed said.

A case has been registered under Section 324 of IPC (causing hurt with dangerous weapons and means) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act (Punishment for cruelty to child).

