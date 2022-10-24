Telangana shivers as cold weather prevails, Hyderabad records 14.9°C

The cold weather is a result of northerly winds and the effect of Cyclone Sitrang, the IMD said.

Cold conditions prevailed in Telangana on the evening of Sunday, October 23, with some places recording temperatures several degrees lower than normal. Patancheru weather station in Medak district recorded the lowest temperature in the state with 12.2°C, a drop of 7°C from the normal temperature, on October 23. The chilly weather is a result of northerly winds and the passing of cyclone Sitrang. The trend will continue for another two to three days, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

As per the weather forecast report issued by the IMD, following Patancheru, Medak recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6°C. Hakimpet saw a minimum temperature of 14.7°C, while Hyderabad recorded 14.9°C and Adilabad saw 15.2°C, followed by Dundigal (16°C), Hanamkonda (17.5°C), Mahabubnagar (17.5°C), Ramagundam (17.5°C), Nizamabad (17.8°C), Khammam (19.6°C), Nalgonda (21°C) and Bhadrachalam (22°C).

Speaking to TNM, an IMD Hyderabad official said that the change in the wind directions have led to the sudden decline in the temperature. “Northerly winds are coming. In north India there is a western disturbance and the temperatures have dropped there. Along with that, the cyclone has passed through the state without touching Telangana. Because of this, the humidity has dissipated and colder air is coming towards south India. As north India is experiencing a drop in the temperature and the humidity is vaporising, there is a sudden decline in the temperature,” the IMD scientist said. According to the official, the state would experience similar cold conditions for the next two to three days. “After that there will be a slight increase in the temperature.”

The IMD in its weather forecast on October 24, Monday said, “Cyclone Sitrang, located in West Central and adjoining North Central Bay of Bengal yesterday, moved north and northeast at 21 km per hour in the past six hours.” The cyclone made landfall at 8.30 am in northwest and central Bay of Bengal, 380 km south of Sagar Island and about 500 km south-west of Barisal, Bangladesh. “The cyclone will move in a northerly and north-easterly direction in the next 12 hours and is likely to cross the coast of Thivoni island near Barisal, Bangladesh tomorrow morning,” the IMD said. The IMD in its forecast said that dry weather will prevail over Telangana for the next five days.