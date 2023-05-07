Telangana to send aircraft to evacuate state's residents from Manipur

Those from Telangana stranded in Manipur can contact Sumathi IPS DIG at 79016 43283 or email dgp@tspolice.gov.in for assistance.

The Telangana government is to send a special aircraft to Imphal to evacuate stranded students and citizens from violence-hit Manipur, the state police chief said on Saturday, May 6. According to Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, the flight is scheduled to arrive in Imphal on the morning of May 7. The special helpline cell at the DGP office is coordinating the evacuation.

“24-hour Helpline for Telangana citizens at Manipur. If any citizen of Telangana is stranded in Manipur, they can contact the TS Helpline number, Sumathi IPS DIG 7901643283, and email dgp@tspolice.gov.in for assistance. TS Police is coordinating with Manipur Police to provide support,” the official Twitter handle of the Telangana DGP tweeted.

The DGP earlier announced setting up an emergency helpline for Telangana citizens stranded in Manipur. He said Telangana Police is coordinating with Manipur Police to provide support.

According to reports, around 250 students from Telangana are studying in Imphal and other areas. Stating that at least 20 persons were killed in the violence in Manipur, Manipur’s newly appointed security advisor Kuldiep Singh told media that over 100 persons were injured and properties damaged.

The state has been witnessing unprecedented violence and District Magistrates have been authorised to issue shoot-at-sight orders in extreme situations. Several districts in the multi-ethnic state saw violent clashes and arson and people belonging to tribal and non-tribal communities had to flee from their villages.

