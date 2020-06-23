Telangana reports 872 new COVID-19 cases in one day, 713 from Hyderabad

Of the 3,189 samples collected, 2,317 came negative while 872 tested positive.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana have risen steadily rising over the past week. 872 new cases and seven more deaths were recorded in the state on Monday. Of the 872, 713 cases were recorded in Hyderabad. 274 patients were also discharged, as per the stateâ€™s bulletin on Monday.

Telangana has so far recorded a total of 8,674 positive cases and 217 deaths. 4,005 persons have recovered up until Monday, leaving 4,733 active cases.

The Director of Public health said that 3,189 samples were tested in the 24-hour-period between 5 pm on Sunday evening and Monday evening. Of the samples collected, 2,317 came negative while 872 tested positive.

Sunday also saw seven people succumbing to the coronavirus, with 730 new patients testing positive in the state. On Saturday, 546 cases were reported with five deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits (GHMC) encompassing Hyderabad city recorded the highest with 713 persons testing positive. Among the districts, Rangareddy recorded 107 cases, Medchal recorded 16, Rangareddy saw 12, Mancherial recorded 5, Warangal 7, Janagaon, Karimnagar and Mahbubabad saw 2 cases each, while Kamareddy and Medak recorded 3 cases each.

On Monday a 65-year-old general physician from Telangana became the first doctor to succumb to COVID-19 in the state and was a member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Hyderabad.

Dr Gnaneshwar Rao, a physician who practised in Khairatabad, was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad on June 16 with a high fever. His samples were taken and sent for testing. His results returned positive for SARS-CoV-2, following which he was found to have COVID-19. He also had hypertension and was on medication for the same. He was subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on June 20. He passed away two days later, on Sunday.

