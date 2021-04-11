Telangana sees 3187 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 551.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana breached the 3,000-mark with 3,187 new infections reported. This pushed the stateâ€™s tally to over 3.27 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,759 with seven more fatalities, the state government said on Sunday. This is the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the state so far.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), accounted for the most number of cases with 551, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 333 and Rangareddy at 271, the state government said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 pm on April 10.

According to a report in The New Indian Express (TNIE), the highest single-day spike, before this, was recorded on August 25, 2020, with 3,018 cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 3,27,278, and with 787 patients being cured, the total recoveries are at 3,05,335.

The state has 20,184 active cases and over 1.15 lakh samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, over 1.09 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.95 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54%, while it was 1.3% at the national level. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Telangana was 93.29%, while it was 90.4% in the country.

Meanwhile, vaccinations were also being ramped up in the state. According to a separate release, over 17.61 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly three lakh got their second shot as of Saturday.

As of now, about 1.15 lakh doses of vaccines are being administered per day in the state. However, there is also a vaccine shortage, addressing the same, the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar wrote to the Union government on Saturday, seeking a sanction of 30 lakh vaccines for the next 15 days. As of now, there are only about 5.6 lakh vaccines in the state, which might dry up in the next three days.

The Telangana government plans to increase the number of vaccinations to 2 lakh doses per day.

