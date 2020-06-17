Telangana sees 269 new COVID-19 cases, Hyderabad reports 214 patients

The state also recorded one COVID-19 death.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana recorded 269 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and also one death. Among the 269 new patients, 214 of them were from Hyderabad alone.

According to the health department, they had tested 1096 samples out of which 269 were tested positive. The testing numbers are abysmal compared to Tamil Nadu, which on Wednesday did over 25,000 samples, while Andhra tested over 15,000 samples.

The Telangana government, which has been criticised for not being transparent with COVID-19 data, began disclosing the testing numbers on Tuesday after a long gap.

On Wednesday, 151 COVID-19 patients were also discharged. With this, the state has 2,412 active cases. The total number of cases in the state so far is 5,675. The death toll is 192.

As far as the district break-up goes, 13 persons from Rangareddy district; 10 from Warangal urban; 8 from Karimnagar; 5 person each from Jangaon and Mulugu; 3 each from Medak and Sangareddy; 2 each from Wanaparthy and Medchal; 1 each from Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Asifabad, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar tested positive for the virus.

Among the positive cases a majority of them (65%) of them are women.Out of the 5,675 cases, 679 persons belonged to the age group of 26-30. The least were the 91-95 age group. Only five persons from this age group were tested positive.

Among the deceased, 71% had comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes melitus.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court stayed the Telangana High Courtâ€™s direction to test the bodies of patients suspected to have died of COVID-19. The apex court observed that the High Courtâ€™s order was â€˜prematureâ€™.

The Telangana government had stopped testing those who died for COVID-19 since May 20. However, the High Court gave an order asking the government to perform COVID-19 tests for the dead. Claiming that the High Courtâ€™s direction was difficult to implement the government approached the Supreme Court. Following which, the apex court granted a stay on the High Courtâ€™s order. The case has been listed after two weeks.