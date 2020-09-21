Telangana to see heavy rains, officials on alert after IMD warning

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday sounded an alert for Telangana, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms in the state till September 23. Meanwhile, fishermen in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have also been asked not to venture out into the sea.

In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The Chief Secretary has directed all the district Superintendents of Police and District Collectors to be alert and monitor the situation. All officers have been directed to be available in their respective headquarters and take measures to prevent loss of life and property.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam districts. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, and the conditions are likely to prevail until September 23, the IMD said.

Flooding and water-logging are likely to occur in low-lying areas. Trees and electric poles may fall, leading to disruption of normal activities. Reservoirs, tanks and streams may overflow causing inundation of low-lying areas and lead to low bridges and causeways overflowing, posing a threat to traffic and people, authorities said.

Collectors were requested to put the entire district administration on alert and strictly follow the flooding protocol communicated earlier. Parts of Telangana continue to receive rains over the last 3 to 4 days as the southwest monsoon has remained active over the state. The incessant rains have led to rivulets, streams and tanks overflowing, inundating low-lying areas.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, all 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage were opened and 4.2 lakh cusecs of water were released into the Bay of Bengal. The Krishna district administration has put a ban on boating in the Krishna river and police have been deployed along the banks, according to reports.

In Nellore district, as the Penna river overflowed, several people residing at low lying areas under the Nellore Municipal Corporation faced flooding as floodgates of the Somasila reservoir were lifted.