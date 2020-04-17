Telangana sarpanch turns away his mother to uphold lockdown norms, wins praise

Sai Goud, sarpanch of Goisaipally village in Sangareddy district, sent back his mother as the village was sealed for outsiders to contain the coronavirus.

Setting an example for others engaged in enforcement of lockdown measures, a sarpanch in Telangana did not allow even his mother to enter the village.

The sarpanch's mother Tulsamma, who had gone to a nearby village to meet some relatives, returned to her village only to find the entry points sealed.

The village level officials manning the checkpost told the woman that outsiders are not being allowed as a precautionary measure.

They informed the sarpanch about the arrival of his mother. Sai Goud reached the checkpost but respecting the decision taken by the villagers to not allow anyone into the village asked his mother to go back. He said once the restrictions are lifted, she can return home.

The villagers lauded the sarpanch's stand, with many saying that he had done the right thing.

"I felt bad when I asked her to go back but I had to do this for the safety of the locals in the village. I am confident she will understand that this decision was in the interest of everyone," Sai Goud told local media persons.

Many villages in Telangana are strictly enforcing lockdown norms. Fearing that outsiders could bring in infection, sarpanches themselves are manning the entry points. In a few villages, they are even imposing fines on those violating the lockdown.

Telangana has reported 700 cases of COVID-19 so far. Sangareddy district presently has six active cases of coronavirus, while one person was earlier discharged after treatment.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday told reporters that 640 of 700 who have tested positive in the state are attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat conclave in Delhi and their contacts.

The Health Minister said that the main reason for the Greater Hyderabad region accounting for majority of the cases was the presence of a large number of Markaz returnees here. "More persons were affected because they have joint families and live in small houses," he said.

IANS inputs

