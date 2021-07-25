Telangana’s Ramappa temple now a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Ramappa temple located in Palmapet in Mulugu is also known as Ramalingeshwara or Rudreshwara temple and dates back to 1213 AD.

Telangana’s Kakatiya era structure Ramappa temple is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With this, the temple has become the 39th site in India to gain the prestigious tag. This was made official on Sunday, July 25, at the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee meet which is being held in Fuzhou, China.

The 13th-century structure was nominated for the UNESCO World Heritage Site selection process in the year 2019, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the process of selection was delayed. According to reports, while Norway opposed the inscription being given to the Ramappa temple, Russia and many other countries backed India for the heritage tag.

Ramappa temple, located in Palmapet in Mulugu, is also known as Ramalingeshwara or Rudreshwara temple and dates back to 1213 AD. The temple was built by General Recharla Rudra during the reign of Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva. The temple, which took 40 years to build, is known for its intricate carvings. According to reports, it is the only temple that has been named after its sculptor, Ramappa.

The locals are now hoping that the coveted tag might bring in more international and national tourists to the spot.

Speaking to The News Minute, G Vijay, who has been a guide at Ramappa Temple for the last 17 years said, “With this tag, the temple would get funds from the UNESCO and certain parts of the temple, which need extra care and maintenance should be able to get the due attention now.”

He further added that the site in the next couple of years would see a spike in tourists, which will benefit the village as a whole. “Now there would be more publicity for the site with this prestigious tag and more tourists would be coming in. This would boost the livelihood of several people including tour operators, tour guides, local food and hotel businesses and everything would get a boost,” he added.

Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana.



The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness. https://t.co/muNhX49l9J pic.twitter.com/XMrAWJJao2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2021

It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana.



On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support. pic.twitter.com/Y18vDBAJKS — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 25, 2021

The World Heritage Committee has inscribed 1,121 sites in 167 countries on the World Heritage List till date, according to UNESCO. India currently has 38 properties inscribed on the prestigious list, ranging across cultural, natural, and mixed sites. Some of the sites, on the list, include Agra Fort (1983), Ajanta Caves (1983), Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar (2016), Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989), Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (2004), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (2004), Churches and Convents of Goa (1986), Elephanta Caves (1987), Ellora Caves (1983), Fatehpur Sikri (1986).

World Heritage is the designation for places on Earth that are of outstanding universal value to humanity and as such, have been inscribed on the World Heritage List to be protected for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.

(With IANS inputs)

