‘Telangana’s iconic poet’: Condolences pour in for revolutionary balladeer Gaddar

“[Gaddar’s] love for the people of Telangana drove him to fight tirelessly for the marginalised. May his legacy continue to inspire us all,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

news News

Many political leaders, writers, and others have been mourning the demise of renowned balladeer, writer and activist Gaddar on Sunday, August 6. A former Maoist ideologue, Gaddar’s songs were popular for highlighting the state’s alleged exploitation of marginalised communities. Gaddar’s singing and oratory skills also played a key role in the Telangana statehood movement.

A statement from Apollo Spectra Hospital, Ameerpet, said that he passed away at 3 pm on Sunday “due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age.” “He was suffering from severe heart disease and got admitted on July 20, 2023. He underwent a bypass surgery on August 3, 2023 and recovered from it. However, he is a past patient of lung and urinary problems, which along with advanced age aggravated and led to his passing away,” the hospital’s statement said.

Offering his condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Gummadi Vittal Rao, Telangana’s iconic poet, balladeer and fiery activist. His love for the people of Telangana drove him to fight tirelessly for the marginalised. May his legacy continue to inspire us all.”

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Gummadi Vittal Rao, Telangana’s iconic poet, balladeer and fiery activist.



His love for the people of Telangana drove him to fight tirelessly for the marginalised. May his legacy continue to inspire us all. pic.twitter.com/IlHcV6pObs August 6, 2023

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “The one and only Gaddar — revolutionary poet, balladeer, folk singer and activist who electrified audiences in Telangana especially, has just passed away. His fiercely passionate commitment to social justice was legendary. I recall my many interactions with him and would always be struck by his charisma and moved by the saga of his struggles.”

The one and only Gaddar (pronounced ग़दर)—revolutionary poet, balladeer, folk singer and activist who electrified audiences in Telangana especially, has just passed away. His fiercely passionate commitment to social justice was legendary.



I recall my many interactions with him… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 6, 2023

Telangana Congress leaders Danasari Seethakka and Revanth Reddy, filmmaker Venu Udugula and many others fondly remembered Gaddar and his work.

It is very sad to know that Revolutionary People’s singer, Telangana fighter Gaddar anna is no more..



My support to their family members in this loss.#RIP @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi #Gaddar pic.twitter.com/uNs7lxupXT — Danasari Seethakka (@seethakkaMLA) August 6, 2023

పాట కు మరణం లేదు#gaddar pic.twitter.com/YthHKSwelp — v e n u u d u g u l a (@venuudugulafilm) August 6, 2023

Anyone growing up in Hyderabad & Telangana will know what #Gaddar (Gummadi Vittal Rao) meant for the revolutionary movement.



His songs & his voice stood for the marginalized. In his death let's remember his revolutionary spirit & his role in #TelanganaState struggle. pic.twitter.com/uB7YI2wRpp August 6, 2023

#Gaddar leaves behind irreplaceable void. He spearheaded the era of mass mobilisation using native cultural forms. He electrified crores of people to action & empowerment through his songs, boundless energy, clarity of thought & articulation. True #Legendhttps://t.co/q0QlvNdW3o — Dr PV Ramesh (@RameshPV2010) August 6, 2023