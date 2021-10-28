Telangana’s Huzurabad bye-poll: Protesters demand money for votes from parties

According to the State Election Commission, as of October 27, Rs 3,50,01,027 in cash and valuables have been seized from the Huzurabad constituency, including liquor worth Rs 7 lakh and gold and silver worth Rs 10 lakh.

news Election

It seems like the ‘cash for vote’ practice by political parties, which is an open secret, ahead of elections, has spilled into the streets. On Thursday, October 28, a group of people gathered outside the Kamalapur Mandal office in Telangana’s Huzurabad Assembly constituency to protest — but not against the practice. The protesters were allegedly unhappy that several political parties had not given them money for votes in the Huzurabad bye-poll, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 30.

Alleging discrimination behind not giving them money, the agitated crowd said that they would not leave the venue unless everyone got the amount. In fact, visuals from the protest site show women crying, saying it was unfair that others were being given the ‘money for votes.’ One man alleged that the ruling TRS was distributing an amount between Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000, while the BJP was giving Rs 1,500 for one vote.

Incidentally, according to the State Election Commission, as of October 27, the authorities have seized Rs 3,50,01,027 in cash and valuables from the Huzurabad constituency. This includes liquor worth Rs 7,13,440, and gold and silver worth Rs 10,60,000.

Watch: Protest over money for votes at Kamalapur

Demand For Note!

Agitated voters in Kamalapur mandal #Huzurabad stage a protest at MRO office. They are upset that money was not distributed to them for the upcoming Huzurabad by-poll. While ruling #TRS is apparently distributing between Rs 8000-6000 BJP is giving 1500Rs per vote pic.twitter.com/8ckcoQ9n1T — Revathi (@revathitweets) October 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Telangana and Member of Parliament (MP), Manickam Tagore, shared videos of money being distributed, allegedly by the BJP, in an envelope, which has the photo of the BJP candidate and the party symbol. Accusing the Election Commission of being a silent spectator, he asked the authorities to cancel the Huzurabad bye-election. In a tweet, the MP said that democracy was being put on sale in Huzurabad and also alleged that the BJP National President JP Nadda was distributing money “earned from corrupt Sanhi Sarkar.” He also demanded that the ECI countermand the bye-poll.

How Democracy at sale in #Huzurabad ? ⁦@JPNadda⁩ sending crores which they earn from Corrupt Sangi Sarkar and ⁦@ECISVEEP⁩ just watches the money distribution. ECI must show some courage they must countermand the election will they ? #MoneyDistribution pic.twitter.com/CRX0NpAqIz — Manickam Tagore .B மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) October 28, 2021

The Congress party announced that they will submit a representation to the Election Commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, on Thursday evening, seeking the cancellation of the election.

The protesters finally dispersed at noon after police intervention.

The Huzurabad bye-poll was necessitated following former Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s resignation as an MLA and TRS member, after he was unceremoniously sacked from the cabinet on the allegations of land encroachment. Following his resignation, the former minister joined the BJP and is the party's candidate for the election. The TRS has fielded G Srinivas Yadav from the Huzurabad constituency.

Read: Ground report: In Huzurabad, it’s a battle of egos between Eatala and KCR