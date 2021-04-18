Telangana runs out of vaccine, halts vaccination drive on Sunday

Vaccination will be continued from Monday, health department officials said.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

The Telangana government has said that COVID-19 vaccines will not be administered on Sunday at government COVID-19 vaccination centres, and the vaccination drive will be resumed on Monday. Addressing the media on Saturday, Telangana Public Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that the state was experiencing a shortage of vaccine for the past two days.

According to The Hindu, Srinivasa Rao said that the state was left with only around one or two lakh doses which would only last a day or two. Addressing the media, Srinivasa Rao said that the state has administered around 28 lakh vaccine doses so far, of which around 25 lakh were the first dose. On Friday alone, around 1.75 lakh people were administered the vaccine, he said.

“We are able to vaccinate around 1.5 lakh people per day. By the end of June, all targeted population can be reached,” he said. The state government intends to vaccinate around 1 crore beneficiaries by the end of June. As of Sunday, the CoWin dashboard showed that a total of 29,53,487 vaccine doses had been administered in the state. The Telangana government is expecting the Union government to send additional doses of the vaccine soon.

The Public Health Director asked people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocol till June and to adhere to health department advisories. Stating that a government-imposed lockdown would affect people’s livelihoods and economic activity, he advised the public to impose ‘self-lockdown’ for the next four to six weeks. He also asked people to postpone or limit gatherings at weddings and other events.

On Sunday, Telangana recorded 5,093 new COVID-19 cases, an all-time high since the onset of the pandemic. The state also registered 15 more deaths on Sunday. The previous daily high of 4,446 new cases and 12 deaths were reported on Saturday. The number of active cases jumped to 37,037.

