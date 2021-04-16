Telangana re-designates Gandhi as COVID19 exclusive hospital

The decision was taken in view of the rapid surge in cases in Telangana.

news COVID19

In the backdrop of a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the government has re-designated Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Secunderabad as a COVID-19 exclusive facility. The decision was taken in accordance with the instructions from Secretary, Telangana Health and Family Welfare and Director of Medical Education (DME).

An official circular issued by the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said that the state authorities have instructed the hospital to stop all non-covid and out-patient services immediately.

The Superintendent in the official circular said, "Heads of the Department, faculty here by instructed not to admit non-covid cases, but emergency and terminally ill patients should be stabilised and then transferred."



The Superintendent has also asked the officials to clear the present cases in the wards at the earliest and all the beds to be made available for COVID-19 patients.



With the official circular, all the wards and departments will admit COVID-19 patients, the circular said "all the departments should provide medical care to COVID-19 patients round the clock without fail."



Head of the departments were asked to prepare a round the clock duty roster and that it be submitted to the Deputy Superintendent.



Earlier this week, indicating a potential swell in the number of cases, all the 350 beds were accorded and occupied by COVID-19 patients in Gandhi Hospital.



As of Thursday, as many as 3840 new cases were recorded in the state. Telangana currently has 30,494 active patients. As per the media bulletin released by the state Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 80.5% of patients are asymptomatic while the rest are symptomatic.



The state has as many as 1144 COVID19 test centres in which 20 government and 40 private testing centres are carrying out RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAAT tests while 1064 are conducting Rapid antigen tests.