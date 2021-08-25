Telangana RTC mulls voluntary retirement scheme to minimise losses

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is contemplating introducing a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its employees as a measure to minimise the losses in the corporation. The decision was taken following a meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay and incharage TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma on Monday. At the meeting, the Chief Minister reportedly expressed extreme displeasure with the performance of the corporation, questioning why the public transport is not making any profits. During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the corporation reportedly suffered a loss of Rs 2,600 crore. For this, the management took a loan of Rs 1,000 crore recently.

After the review meeting, the management has been chalking out several plans to make revenue for the TSRTC, and one of the significant measures they are considering is to relieve employees through VRS. It must be recalled that the retirement age of employees was increased from 58 to 60 in 2019 by the Chief Minister, after the TSRTC employees went on a 55-day strike.

At the meeting, the officials reportedly told the Chief Minister that there are 4,000 surplus employees on payroll. Every year, around 4,000 employees usually retire. However, since the retirement age was increased, these employees are continuing with the service.

They suggested to the Chief Minister that introducing VRS was the effective way to minimise the losses under the present circumstances. According to local media reports, authorities are collecting data of the employees within the age of 55-60, to give an accurate figure on the employees who can avail retirement.

Reacting to the development, Raji Reddy, Chairman of the Employees’ Union said, “At the outset, we oppose this decision, but we will reconsider our opinion based on the VRS packages.”

Another union leader said, “Personally, I feel that many aged employees who are exhausted due to the increased workload will take up VRS if it is introduced. Drivers and conductors who are 60-years-old are forced to do double shifts or given a tight schedule. The harassment against employees also has increased. So if the VRS is introduced, many will take it up.”

For the last few months, the TSRTC employees have been alleging harassment by the management. A Joint Action Committee was also formed to address these concerns. Meanwhile, relieving incharge MD Sunil Sharma, the government has appointed former Commissioner of Cyberabad police VC Sajjanar as the new MD of the TSRTC on Wednesday.