Telangana RTC employees protest Guvâ€™s delay in giving assent to TSRTC bill

The Governor has sought clarification from the government with regard to the TSRTC merger bill.

The Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) employees on Saturday, August 5 protested against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the delay in giving her consent to a bill aimed at absorbing 43,000 contractual TSRTC employees under the government pay scale.

The Governor has sought clarification from the government with regard to the bill. After the development, the Governor invited TSRTC union leaders to the Raj Bhavan.

The employees of the corporation wore black badges and shouted slogans against the Governor outside the Raj Bhavan at 11 am on Saturday. They boycotted duties from 6 am to 8 pm which resulted in affecting bus services across Telangana which in turn caused inconvenience to a large number of passengers.

Following the protests, the Governor tweeted that she was pained to know about the strike. She opined that it caused inconvenience to the public and maintained that she is on the side of the employees. The Governor stated that she is studying the bill to ensure that the rights of employees were safeguarded.

I am pained to know about the strike conducted by RTC employees creating inconvenience to common public...I want to convey that I am always with them even during the previous strike I was with them ..now also I am studying it carefully because their rights should beâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/WXqTSWHj7Q â€” Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) August 5, 2023

The party workers of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also took part in the protest.