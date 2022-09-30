Telangana reserves 85% mgmt quota seats in pvt medical colleges for local students

Earlier, all 3,750 management quota seats for MBBS, BDS courses in private medical colleges in Telangana were open to candidates from all over India.

news Education

The Telangana government has decided to set aside over a thousand undergraduate seats in private medical colleges in the state for local candidates. The state Health Department passed two Government Orders (GOs) on Thursday, September 29, reserving 85% of B-category (or management quota) seats in MBBS and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) courses for students from Telangana alone. With this, a total of 1068 management quota seats from 24 private medical colleges will be reserved for local candidates. The management quota seats comprise 35% of the total seats in non-minority private medical colleges and 25% of seats in minority private medical colleges. Earlier, there was no reservation for local candidates in these management quota seats, and all of them were open to candidates from all over India. Henceforth, however, only 15% of the management quota seats will be open to all, including local candidates.

The Health Department on Thursday issued two orders, pertaining to 24 non-minority and minority private medical colleges in Telangana with 3750 seats. There are 20 non-minority private medical colleges in Telangana with 3200 seats. Of these, 35% or 1120 seats fall under the management quota. Now, 85% of these 1120 seats, i.e. 952 seats will be reserved for local Telangana candidates. Similarly, there are four minority private medical colleges with 25% of their total seats, or 137 seats, under the management quota. Of these, 85% or 116 seats are now reserved for local candidates. With this, the total number of management quota seats now reserved for local candidates goes up to 1,068.

The orders issued on Thursday amended the rules of admissions into MBBS and BDS courses under the management quota to bring the reservation into effect. As there had been no reservation for Telangana students in management quota seats so far, many students from other states were getting MBBS admissions in the state, a release from the Health Department said. It added that states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and others did not have an open quota policy like Telangana earlier did, which meant Telangana students couldnâ€™t easily get admissions to colleges in such states, and also did not enjoy an advantage in their own state.