Telangana reports 1,764 new COVID-19 cases, Hyderabad accounts for 509

A surge in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana continued on Wednesday as the state reported 1,764 new cases, taking its total tally to 58,902. There are 14,663 active cases in the state of which 9,178 are under home and institutional quarantine while 84% of all cases are asymptomatic. As many as 842 recoveries and 12 deaths were also reported in a 24-hour period ending on Tuesday night.

The total death toll in the state has reached 492. Of the 3,97,939 total samples tested by the Telangana government, 18,858 were tested on Tuesday. The test results of 788 samples are awaited.

On Tuesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area reported the most number of cases at 509, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri district at 158, neighbouring Rangareddy at 147 and Sangareddy district with 89 cases.

Warangal Urban reported 138, followed by Karimnagar (93), Khammam (69), Nalgonda (51) and Suryapet (38). Nizamabad reported 47 cases while Peddapalli reported 44. In southern Telangana, Mahabubnagar reported the most cases at 47, followed by Nagarkurnool (29) and Gadwal (22).

In the GHMC area, Charminar zone has the highest number of containment zones followed by the zones of Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Kukatpally and Serilingampally. Among the districts, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Mancherial, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban And Rajanna Siricilla have a considerably high number of containment zones.

The age-wise trends of positivity rate in the state suggests that 25% of the people who contracted the coronavirus were aged between 31 and 40 years old, while those aged between 21 and 30 constitute 22.1% of all cases. People aged between 41 to 50 years are third-highest accounting for 18.6% of all total cases. Of the total infections in the state, 65.6% of all patients are male while 34.4% are female.

The stateâ€™s COVID-19 media bulletin stated that of the total deaths, 46.13% are due to COVID-19 alone while 53.87% of patients who succumbed after testing positive for the virus, had comorbidities.

Of the 17,081 total beds under government occupancy, 14,865 beds are vacant. These beds include isolation facilities, oxygen and ICU beds along with 1,117 ventilators. The government said that it has set up 16 Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test centers and 320 rapid antigen test centers besides 23 private labs to test RT-PCR samples.

The detailed bulletin in a new format is being released on the recent directions of the High Court of Telangana, which had pulled up Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoâ€™s government for failing to ensure adequate transparency in its fight against COVID-19.