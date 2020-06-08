Telangana reopens on June 8: No trial of clothes in malls, no offerings in religious places

Shopping malls and religious places had remained shut since March 24 when the first phase of the national lockdown came into effect.

Coronavirus Lockdown

Trial of clothing or accessories has been banned in shopping malls in Telangana, while religious places would not see any offerings like 'prasadam' or 'holy water' when all of these open on Monday in Telangana after almost a three month gap due to the coronavirus lockdown.

These were among the slew of directions issued in a Government Order on Sunday, while allowing reopening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places from June 8.

These had remained shut since March 24 when the first phase of the national lockdown came into effect.

Standard Operating Procedures would have to be followed by managing committees, trusts or societies running religious institutions, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls and any failure to comply with them would lead to closure of the premises and attract penal provisions as per law.

In religious places, no offerings like prasadam or holy water, among others, would be allowed, while community kitchens, langars (community kitchen of Sikhs), Annadanam (sacred offering of food) need to follow social distancing norms during preparation and distribution of food.

The government also banned touching of idols, holy books, mazars (a Muslim shrine or enshrined tomb).

Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees asked to bring their own for the purpose, the order said.

Wherever necessary, disposable paper tokens should be used for management of queues at religious places, it said.

Face masks are mandatory for all people at these places and air conditioning, wherever installed, should be set at a temperature range of between 24 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius and relative humidity range of 40 percent to 70 percent, the GO said.

Standing outside the TTD Venkateswara Temple Temple in Himayat Nagar, #Hyderabad. Volunteers wearing PPE kits. Apart from social distancing norms, for the very first time, prasadam and teertham won't be offered. Sale of laddus also cancelled upto July 2. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/H7U5uWvFWX â€” krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) June 8, 2020

While most malls in Hyderabad will reopen on Monday, GVK One in Banjara Hills will be open for public from June 10.

According to GVK One Vice-President N Parthasaradhy, the management is holding discussions with outlets as to how to regulate the crowd and keep necessary personal protection gear for the sales personnel.

"We have kept single point entry and exit for our staff and retail staff and everybody needs to have an Aarogya Setu App and show that they are safe. If somebody does not have the app, they will have to sign a self-declaration form..." Parthasaradhy told PTI.

"Earlier, we had four entry points for customers, which now we are restricting to two. The 20-person lifts will now be restricted to just six to maintain the physical distance among customers. Marking was done in the mall for social distancing,"he added.

He said wearing a mask is compulsory for everybody to enter the mall where hand sanitisers are provided for customers. Parthasaradhy said movie screens and children play areas will not be open now as per guidelines.

"Every hour we will check the number of people inside the mall and ensure that at any given point of time there is enough space for the customer to move around keeping physical distancing norms in mind. Entry and exit of customers will be based on this...to avoid crowding," he further said.