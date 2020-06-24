Telangana releases undergrad admission schedule for 2020-21

The three-phase admission procedure will be completed by August.

news Education

Telangana has released a schedule for admission into undergraduate courses. The degree admission process for six universities will begin in July.

The registration and admission process of seat allocation will be held through Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST). The Higher Education Department has decided to begin classes for the first semester students tentatively from September 1, 2020 in the state.

According to the schedule, the admission procedure which includes seat allocation will be in three phases. Aspiring students should register on the official DOST website, 'dost.cgg.gov.in'.

Students will be allowed to choose the college and courses based on their interest.

For the first time, the state higher education council has decided to introduce a real time face recognition system. This system requires the student to upload their picture, in return it will generate a user ID with existing details for Degree Online Services Telangana to ease the application process.

Students can avail this facility using T AppFolio (Telangana Government's App) with details like registered mobile number and Aadhaar. However, it is upto the student to use the App or complete the procedure on the DOST platform.

The DOST Phase I registration will begin from July 1 and conclude on July 14, 2020. Web options will be available for registered students between July 6 to July 15, 2020.

While the verification of special category certificates will be done on July 13 and July 14. Phase I of the admission process will be released on July 22, while the online self-reporting of students who are allotted a seat in phase will be held from July 23 to July 27, 2020. Self-reporting through online mode is to confirm the admission and payment of fee.

Registration for phase II admission will begin on July 23 and conclude on July 29 and time for web options will be available from July 23 to July 30. Phase II seat allotment results will be announced on August 7, 2020. Online self-reporting for phase II will be held from August 8 to August 12, 2020.

Phase III registration will be held from August 8 to August 13. Results for phase III will be announced on August 19, 2020. The self-reporting will take place between August 20 and August 24, 2020 for the third phase.

The entire three-phase admission process will take place for one-and-half months from July 1 to till August 13.