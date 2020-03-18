Telangana records sixth case of coronavirus, patient had travel history to UK

Five patients are undergoing treatment while one patient was treated and discharged after recovery.

Telangana recorded yet another COVID-19 case on Wednesday, taking the overall number of coronavirus cases in the state to six. Out of this, five patients are undergoing treatment while one patient was treated and discharged after recovery.

The latest patient is said to have a travel history to the United Kingdom. The announcement was made even as a high-level meeting of officials in the state was underway on Wednesday. Further details are awaited.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that an Indonesian citizen had tested positive for coronavirus and was kept in isolation at the government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. He was the fifth patient in the state.

The Indonesian citizen was part of a 10-member group from Indonesia, which had come to Karimnagar town for a religious meeting. Three other Indians who were moving along with them have also been admitted to the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital and quarantined.

A man with travel history to Scotland had tested positive on Monday, while last week, a man who had recently returned from the Netherlands was found affected.

A woman, who had travelled to Italy, was found positive earlier. The first patient, who was tested positive on March 2, had returned from Dubai. He was discharged from the hospital on March 13.

In a press meet on Tuesday, Eatala said that all 88 people who had come in contact with the first patient, 42 contacts of the second patient, 69 people who came in contact with the third patient and 11 people were in close quarters with the fourth patient had tested negative.

"With regard to the fifth and latest patient, contact tracing is underway," he added.

The Telangana government has initiated several measures to curb the potential spread of coronavirus. Besides checkposts at Zahirabad, Dharmabad, Boraj and Sirpur Kagaznagar to screen people entering the state by road, quarantine facilities have also been set up at the Telangana State Forest Academy in Dulapally and Haritha Valley View Resorts at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district.

All passengers (Indians and foreign nationals) who arrive at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, France, Germany and Spain are immediately being shifted to the quarantine centres, even if they are asymptomatic. Those found with symptoms are being shifted to the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital.

