Telangana records higher crimes in 2019, 873 rapes and 839 murders

2127 cases of kidnapping and abduction were reported in the state in 2019. 445 missing children were deemed as kidnapped.

news Crime

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released data for 2019, which has revealed that the overall crime rate has gone up in Telangana in 2019 as compared to 2018.

When you talk about 2019, the memories of the brutal rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad come to mind. The 26-year-old was gang raped, murdered and then her body was set on fire after it was abandoned near a culvert in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Similarly, several other cases that sent chills down our spine are reduced to mere numbers in the data provided.

2019 saw an overall increase in crimes against women in Telangana as well. A total of 17,521 crimes against women were recorded in Telangana in 2017. This number reduced to 16,027 in 2018 and increased to 18,394 in 2019.

Overall, Telangana contributes to 3.7% of Indiaâ€™s total cognizable criminal cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In 2017, Telangana had reported 1,19,858 cognizable criminal cases. In 2018 the number reduced to 1,13,951 cases. In 2019, the total again increased to 1,18,338.

The data reveals 2,041 cases of assault on women with the intention to outrage her modesty were reported in the state. The state also witnessed 677 cases of sexual harassment, 24 cases of torture at work and 163 dowry deaths. Three cases of acid attacks were registered in the state.

While Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 10.9% of the total cognizable criminal cases reported from the state, three south Indian states also featured on the top 10 states list. While Kerala contributed 5.5% of the total, Tamil Nadu contributed 5.2% and Andhra Pradesh is the third south Indian state in terms of contribution to the total cognizable criminal cases.

A total of 839 cases of murder were reported in 2019 in the state.

6,468 cases due to accidents due to negligence were reported in the state in which 7,531 people lost their lives. 1,488 hit and run cases were registered in 2019. Only 1 case of a rail accident was registered.

Per the NCRB,19 people lost their lives due to medical negligence in Telanganal. Five cases of civic negligence were also registered.

A total of 2,127 cases of kidnapping and abduction were reported in the state in 2019. 445 missing children were deemed as kidnapped.