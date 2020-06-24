Telangana records 891 new COVID-19 cases, 860 from Hyderabad

The state has 5,858 active cases against a total of 10,444 people who have tested coronavirus positive till date.

news Coronavirus

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued on Wednesday with as many as 891 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The state has 5,858 active cases against a total of 10,444 people who have tested coronavirus positive till date. Five people succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 225.

Among the 891 new patients, Hyderabad recorded the most at 860, followed by the neighbouring Rangareddy and Medchal districts with 86 and 55 patients respectively.

The increase in COVID-19 cases in other districts namely Sangareddy, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Suddipet , Siricilla, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Gadwal was in single digits.

137 patients were discharged after recovery on Wednesday, bringing total recoveries in the state to 4,361.

A total of 56,874 samples have been found negative for SARS-CoV-2 in Telangana till date out of a total of 67,318 samples tested. Out of the 4,069 samples tested for SARS-CoV-2 in Telangana in the last 24 hours, 3,178 were negative.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that the state's testing capacity has increased to 10,000 per day as the private labs have also been roped in. Unlike other states where a rapid testing method is being deployed, Telangana has stuck to Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

Eatala also announced that the Telangana Institute of Medical Services and Research (TIMS-R), the 1200-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, will commence services from later this month.